Liberty North's Carlie Cisneros named Gatorade Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty North High School junior Carlie Cisneros was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year.

Cisneros is the third volleyball player from Liberty North to receive this honor.

Earning the award in Missouri means she's a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year.

The junior outside hitter had 534 kills and 425 digs for Liberty North this past season.

Cisneros also had 63 blocks and 31 service aces. She helped lead her team to the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals.

Cisneros made a verbal commitment to the University of Arizona, where she will play volleyball in the fall of 2024.

Cisneros is ranked as the number one recruit by PrepVolleyball.com for the class of 2024.

