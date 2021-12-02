Liberty North's Melvin Laster wins Buchanan Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty North's Melvin Laster has won the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best big school lineman/linebacker in the Kansas City metro area.

Laster is a sophomore for the Eagles. He was named the Suburban Gold Defensive Player of the Year.

Laster tallied 81 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and scored one touchdown.

Laster helped lead Liberty North to the Missouri Class 6 State Championship game against CBC on Saturday.

The other finalists for the Buchanan Award were Lee's Summit North offensive lineman Armand Membou, North Kansas City defensive lineman Domonique Orange, and Park Hill South offensive/defensive lineman James Williams.

The Simone Award will be awarded at the winner's school on Tuesday, December 7th.