Liberty North's Melvin Laster wins Buchanan Award

David Smith/Special to the Star
of the MSHSAA Class 6 Show-Me Bowl game between Christian Brothers College and Liberty North, on November 27, 2021, at Faurot Field in Columbia, MO.
Melvin Laster Liberty North
Posted at 6:35 PM, Dec 01, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty North's Melvin Laster has won the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best big school lineman/linebacker in the Kansas City metro area.

Laster is a sophomore for the Eagles. He was named the Suburban Gold Defensive Player of the Year.

Laster tallied 81 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and scored one touchdown.

Laster helped lead Liberty North to the Missouri Class 6 State Championship game against CBC on Saturday.

The other finalists for the Buchanan Award were Lee's Summit North offensive lineman Armand Membou, North Kansas City defensive lineman Domonique Orange, and Park Hill South offensive/defensive lineman James Williams.

The Simone Award will be awarded at the winner's school on Tuesday, December 7th.

