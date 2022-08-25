Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Lincoln Prep football primed for new-era under Missouri sports HOF coach Chip Sherman

Sherman brings more than 250 career wins, trio of state titles to Lincoln Prep
Lincoln Prep head coach Chip Sherman
Scripps Media
Inducted into the Missouri State Hall of Fame in 2017, Sherman won three state football titles in 20 seasons at Platte County.
Lincoln Prep head coach Chip Sherman
Posted at 6:41 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 19:41:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lincoln Prep Blue Tigers enter the 2022 high school football season with a new coach on the sideline — well kind of.

“He brings a lot of knowledge to us,” said Lincoln Prep linebacker Ravel Hill.

Hill was talking about the Tigers' new coach Chip Sherman.

Sherman, Hill and senior offensive lineman Christopher Harman previewed the season at the second annual Dipasquale and Moore High School Football Media Day at Grand Street Cafe in KCMO.

“He's got all these state titles. He's a great man,” Hill added of his team’s new leader. “He's teaching us about his playbook every day. So you know, we learn something new every day.”

Inducted into the Missouri State Hall of Fame in 2017, Sherman won three state football titles in 20 seasons at Platte County.

“I'm just excited to be coaching again, and being a part of all that we got great kids,” Sherman said. “They do all the right things. I'm very proud to be their coach.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo