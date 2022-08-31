Watch Now
LISTEN: Mick Shaffer, Dion Clisso preview Week 2 of high school football season

Kansas kicks off this week, Missouri enters 2nd week
KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and Preps KC Editor Dion Clisso delve into the opening week of high school football in Kansas and the second week of the season in Missouri. Dig into the biggest games and best storylines with our expert analysis.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Aug 31, 2022
Dig into the biggest games and best storylines with our expert analysis.

For a full list of all the games in the Kansas City area, check out the Preps KC weekly schedule.

Be sure to catch our “Under the Lights” coverage beginning at approximately 10:15 p.m. each Friday night during football season on KSHB 41.

Here are the highlights from Week 1 as Missouri high schools opened the season last week.

