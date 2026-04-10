LIVE | Kansas vs. Missouri girls and boys high school basketball All-Star games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports is proud to partner with the 2026 DiRenna Awards to present the 2026 Kansas vs. Missouri boys and girls high school basketball All-Star games.

Watch in the video player below starting at 6 p.m.

On Thursday night, the top girls and boys basketball players from across the region were recognized in a special ceremony at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

The finalists for 2026 included:



Addison Bjorn (Park Hill South)

Eve Long (Olathe South)

Destiny Manyawu (Staley)

Ava Miles (Staley)

Reece Riedel (Mill Valley)

Eli Herbert (Grain Valley)

Mav Hawkins (Pembroke Hill)

Lincoln Goodwin (Benton)

You can watch Thursday's full award show here.

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