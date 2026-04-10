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LIVE | Kansas vs. Missouri girls and boys high school basketball All-Star games

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KSHB
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports is proud to partner with the 2026 DiRenna Awards to present the 2026 Kansas vs. Missouri boys and girls high school basketball All-Star games.

Watch in the video player below starting at 6 p.m.

On Thursday night, the top girls and boys basketball players from across the region were recognized in a special ceremony at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

The finalists for 2026 included:

  • Addison Bjorn (Park Hill South)
  • Eve Long (Olathe South)
  • Destiny Manyawu (Staley)
  • Ava Miles (Staley)
  • Reece Riedel (Mill Valley)
  • Eli Herbert (Grain Valley)
  • Mav Hawkins (Pembroke Hill)
  • Lincoln Goodwin (Benton)

You can watch Thursday's full award show here.

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