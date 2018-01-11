Nation's top colleges vying for Bishop Miege's Robinson-Earl

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — When it comes to state championships, at Bishop Miege, "the buck stops here." The Stags are always loaded with talent. After back to back titles, Miege is stepping back into the spotlight behind 6'9" forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

After dropping 28 points and 10 rebounds against St. James, it's easy to see why this highly touted junior is our HyVee Athlete of the Week. As one of the nation's top recruits, it seems like everyone is knocking down his door.

"Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Wake Forrest, Iowa, Notre Dame," said Robinson-Earl, rattling off a mere fraction of the top programs recruiting hard for his services.

Bishop Miege head coach Rick Zych has been entertaining plenty of A-List coaches who are piling in to see this top-notched talent up close and personal.

"We've had most of the big name programs in the building watching practice." Said Zych. "Not just checking transcripts, but watching him work through situations with his teammates, his peers, his teachers and his coaches.

Many assume that the front-runner would be Kansas. Close proximity, and the fact that Jeremiah's dad Earl played for the Jayhawks under Roy Williams. Regardless of who wins the Robinson-Earl sweepstakes, the decision will be based on much more than just basketball. He's looking for a place that will not just prepare him for the NBA, but a place where he feels like family.