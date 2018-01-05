Oak Park's Agbaji leads in undefeated season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Agbaji is the kind of player that makes Brennan Scanlon a better coach.

"He makes my job a lot easier for sure," says Scanlon, head coach for Oak Park boys basketball. "He's just a luxury to have."

That's probably an understatement. You see, the 6'5" Northman senior is averaging 28 points per game along with 10 rebounds per contest.

"I want to average a double-double," says Agbaji. "And I want to make it to state."

He's well on his way to accomplishing both. Aside from all of Agbaji's individual production, he's led Oak Park to an undefeated 9-0 record heading into this week.

"We're happy he's on our team and wearing our uniform," says Scanlon.

Recruiting picked up for Agbaji over the summer during his AAU season. Now it continues to grow as Colorado State and Northern Iowa have recently called on Agbaji.

"A lot of coaches have been coming on now," says Agbaji.

Of course, they too want Ochai to make them better.