Olathe North’s Hocker Singh continues long distance dominance

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe North’s highly decorated distance runner Anjali Hocker Singh, is adding another honor to her mantle this week.

On the heels of another track season, Hocker Singh was tabbed as this week’s Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week by KSHB 41 Sports.

“Consistency is key,” Singh said, grinning ear to ear while gripping her latest honor. “I really like how you can specifically track your progress and see how you grow over the years.”

Hocker Singh’s growth speaks for itself, going from self-admittedly "not serious" about running a few years back, to a nationally ranked Gatorde Athlete of the year for Kansas in 2022.

“She’s physically talented and competitively gifted, then motivated as well,” Levi Huseman, the track head coach at Olathe North said.