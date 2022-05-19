Piper High School track star Grant Lockwood sets 6 school records

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Piper High School senior Grant Lockwood leads the pack on the track, and in the classroom.

"I'll be valedictorian. That's insane because that's another goal I've really been working for," Lockwood said. "I wanted to get a 48 second 400M, a 1:56 800M and valedictorian, those were my three goals for this year."

With two goals down, Lockwood has one milestone left to reach — running a 48 second 400 meter.

"I think he'll go to state with a chance to win three first places," Mike Naster, track and field coach at Piper High School, said.

Next up for Lockwood is the regional meet on Friday at DeSoto High School.

"I'll be running 4x1, 400, 800 and 4x4 and hopefully I can qualify with all of them," Lockwood said. "It will be tough because regionals has a lot less break time than state, so I'll have to recuperate faster."

It's a small hurdle he can handle. Lockwood has set six school records at Piper, beating himself more than once.

Despite the records, Lockwood tells KSHB 41 that he hasn't quite crossed the finish line.

"If you look at Kansas, you look at national, you look at world, you can look at any other scale and I'm nowhere where I can be," Lockwood said.

As he passes the baton to the underclassman, Lockwood is taking a run at his dreams joining the track team at the University of Kansas.