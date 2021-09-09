Raytown vs William Chrisman game canceled due to COVID-19 case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tomorrow night’s varsity and junior varsity high school football games between Raytown High School and William Chrisman High School have been canceled due to a COVID-19 case.

A spokesperson in the Raytown school district confirmed to KSHB 41 News that an individual connected with the Raytown team tested positive for COVID-19.

The spokesperson said the district is following the guidance of the Jackson County Health Department which requires quarantine of close contacts.

It was not clear if the schools would attempt to make up the game.

