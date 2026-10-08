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Success has become synonymous with Mill Valley volleyball, and senior Riley Riggs has played a major role in building the program into a perennial contender.

The Jaguars remain undefeated this season, with Riggs helping lead the way in her fourth year on varsity.

“Yeah, it’s going super well so far,” Riggs said. “I feel like our team has really come together. Our teamwork, we’re meshing really well as a team and playing together.”

Riley Riggs leaves lasting mark on Mill Valley volleyball before taking talents to South Carolina

Riggs has made her mark throughout her high school career, and now she is leaving her name in the Mill Valley record book.

During her career, Riggs has set school records for both kills and aces.

Mill Valley head coach Kylie Corneliuson said Riggs’ four years of varsity experience have helped make her accomplishments even more impressive.

“We have a record book out there that she’s on, and it’s going to be really hard for anybody to beat those numbers just because she’s played on varsity for four years,” Corneliuson said.

KSHB 41 Riley Riggs record at Mill Valley

Riggs was part of Mill Valley’s first state championship team as a freshman and has continued to play a key role in the program since.

“She’s been incredible all four years,” Corneliuson said. “I think her freshman year she was really good, and her freshman year was when we won our first state title. So she’s been amazing, and I can’t wait to see what she does at the next level.”

While the numbers and records will be part of Riggs’ legacy, she hopes her impact on her teammates goes beyond statistics.

“You know, just leaving behind that love and that passion for the game, like playing together and just loving and playing for each other,” Riggs said. “That’s what I want to leave behind.”

Riggs has committed to play college volleyball at the University of South Carolina.

Mick Shaffer

She plans to graduate from Mill Valley in December and enroll at South Carolina in January, giving her a head start on her college career.

“I’m super excited. I could not be happier,” Riggs said. “I’m graduating in December to be there in January to get a head start and hopefully make a super big impact in the SEC. My goal is to win SEC Player of the Year.”

Before she takes the next step, Riggs still has unfinished business with the Jaguars.

And if her high school career is any indication, there could be plenty more accomplishments ahead.

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