Rockhurst High School senior attacker Luke McNamara becomes Missouri's all-time leading scorer in lacrosse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a couple of games left in the regular season, Luke McNamara is Missouri's new all-time leading scorer in lacrosse and the Hy-Vee and Pepsi Athlete of the Week.

The senior is doing it in style, with eight goals against Chaminade, one of Missouri's top high school lacrosse teams.

"We knew it was coming up," Rockhurst High School lacrosse coach Tim Reidy said. "Luke's been a special talent for us. Started since freshman year, so we kind of anticipated it. He's broken basically every school record from the team, to the state, single-season, game, so it was a matter of time."

McNamara has 281 career goals and counting.

"I didn't know that I had broken the record or anything until I had come off and coach Reidy told me, so I really had no idea until after," McNamara said.

McNamara, an attacker, is averaging six goals a game and is on track to finish in the Top 25 in the nation for goals scored.

"Obviously it's a goal of mine to try to get as high up as possible, but it's not something that's really a priority for me," McNamara said. "I'd rather win games and win championships than be on that list."

He's caught the eyes of many in the Kansas City area, but also at lacrosse camps nationwide.

"A lot of guys are like, 'What's the talent like in Kansas City,?"' Reidy said. "He goes back east and he's the best there on the field. When he steps foot on the field, there's no doubt he's the best offensive player out there."

With McNamara helping lead the team since his freshman year, the Hawklets are 52-7 overall.

He'll go down as a superstar for the Hawklets and one of the best to ever play in Kansas City.

"Just a real one in a lifetime student athlete," Reidy said. "What he does on and off the field, I can say he's one of the best."

