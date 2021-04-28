Watch
Saint Thomas Aquinas shortstop Kendall Diggs snags Athlete of the Week honor

McKenzie Nelson
Saint Thomas Aquinas senior Kendall Diggs signs letter of intent to continue his baseball career at the University of Arkansas.
Kendall Diggs
Posted at 6:37 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 19:42:14-04

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Meet Saint Thomas Aquinas High School senior standout Kendall Diggs.

He's the shortstop for the Saints baseball team and can do more than just field the ball.

Wednesday, Diggs signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at the University of Arkansas.

Before hanging up his Saints jersey, Diggs is going out with a bang in the batters box. So far this season, Diggs has nine hits, eight runs batted in (RBI), two doubles, three triples and one grand slam.

“It really didn’t surprise us, I mean he usually hits the ball hard, you know, he’s a young man that’s hitting .450 right now and he’s had multiple extra base hits and we kind of expect that out of him, he’s the guy we want up in those situations," head baseball coach Lorne Parks said.

Diggs has played varsity all four years and has received many honors along the way.

“As a sophomore, he was First Team All-State and he was the 5A player of the year, he was First Team East Kansas League as a sophomore and Player of the Year in that as well and that’s kind of tough to do as a sophomore," Parks said.

Diggs and the Saints will be on the diamond Thursday as the team hosts Blue Valley High School.

