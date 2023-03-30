Senior guard Jared Lee helps Staley High School basketball team win 1st state championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior guard Jared Lee played a key role in Staley High School winning its first Missouri Class 6 State High School Basketball Championship.

"It was like a fairy tale ending," Lee said. "We've been talking about winning state for four years," Lee said.

Head coach Chris Neff told KSHB 41 Lee was the "Robin" to the teams star point guard's "Batman."

Neff said Lee was the best perimeter defender for the Falcons and a steady contributor on offense.

"Six games in the playoffs, Jared averaged double figures, so for those six games, he scored 60 points," Neff said. "He also defends the best player on the other team on the perimeter, and he's the best at it. Our team counts on that."

Lee shined bright all season long.

In addition to being on a state championship team, he was selected by coaches as All-Conference Honorable Mention in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference.

With the Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week, Lee is stacking up the honors before taking his next big step.

"I don't even know what to say. I've never really gotten any recognition like this, so it feels nice," said Lee.

Unsure of where he's going next, Lee does know he'll be on basketball team and suited up for a college team after graduation.

Lee said he hopes to make a decision soon on which college he will attend.

"That's all I've been dreaming about is playing college basketball since I was a little kid, that's what I've wanted to do," said Lee.

Lee's coach is a big supporter and said he's sure wherever Lee goes, he'll be successful.

"He's going to have a great playing career because he offers the next level at point guard," said Neff.