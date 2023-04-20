Shawnee Mission North ace pitches another perfect game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They say practice makes perfect and Shawnee Mission North's Kelsey Hoekstra is the perfect example.

"My mom was always on me with practice, practice and practice," Hoekstra said. "My mom was like, 'If you really wanna do this you gotta practice' and my Dad was always really pushing me, so I just got to practicing more and I just knew I could really do it if I really wanted to."

Hoekstra, a high school junior whose parents played collegiate sports, always knew she'd find her own place in athletics.

Even if her first efforts at softball weren't always perfect.

"I mean, I used to cry on the mound when I was younger, my Mom got really mad at me for that haha," Hoekstra said. "She would tell me 'You gotta

have one zone', so when I'm out there pitching I usually just try to be one emotion and even if it's a huge out or something I try to keep it straight so

I'm not over the top. I'm just level."

The Bison's ace righthander has thrown 3 perfect games throughout her high school career.

She gives all the credit to those who back her up.

"I mean my teammates this year and last year are amazing," she said. "They always have my back, they are putting balls in play so it's not all just me; it's the defensive side for them"

Hoekstra will wait until after summer to start narrowing down where she plans to play collegiate ball.

Right now it's full steam ahead with the goal of winning a state championship later this season with her teammates.