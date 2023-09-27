Snap Tackle Pod | Mick and Dion preview Week 6 of Kansas City-area high school football
KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and Preps KC Managing Editor Dion Clisso break down Week 6 of high school football, previewing and analyzing the top matchups in Kansas and Missouri in the latest Snap Tackle Pod.
