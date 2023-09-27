Watch Now
Snap Tackle Pod | Mick and Dion preview Week 6 of Kansas City-area high school football

KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and Preps KC Managing Editor Dion Clisso break down Week 6 of high school football, previewing and analyzing the top matchups in Kansas and Missouri in the latest Snap Tackle Pod.
Snap Tackle Pod Week 6 2023
Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 12:00:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and Preps KC Managing Editor Dion Clisso break down Week 6 of high school football, previewing and analyzing the top matchups in Kansas and Missouri.

LISTEN | Latest “Snap, Tackle Pod" on Apple Podcasts

WATCH | Latest “Snap Tackle Pod" on YouTube

