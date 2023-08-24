‘Something to prove’: Liberty North football motivated by postseason shortcomings

LIBERTY, Mo. — Eager to capitalize on a championship core, the Liberty North High School football team says it's ready to take the next step in 2023.

“We’ve fallen a couple games short or game short the last two years,” said Keelan Smith, a senior wide receiver for Liberty North.

North has lost just two games in the last three seasons, but the tough losses have prevented the Eagles’ upperclassmen from claiming a state football title.

“We've got close like the past two years to get that ring on our finger,” Liberty North linebacker Melvin Laster said.

Adopting the team motto of "something to prove," Liberty North believes this will be the year they finally breakthrough.

“This group feels like they do still have something to prove,” Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman said. “They've done a lot. They've had a lot of success. They've got a lot of individual accolades, but as a collective group, they feel like they have something to prove to everybody."

Liberty North opens the season Aug. 25 against Lee’s Summit North.

