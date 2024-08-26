Staley High School football welcomes new coaching staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Staley High School’s football program experienced a major overhaul this offseason with a brand new coaching staff.

“It’s definitely different, but we’re having a lot of fun. The energy is definitely up," said senior quarterback TJ Shanks.

Senior linebacker Joseph Sambol added the team's "happy to be here."

“As a team, you can really tell everybody’s a bit more bought in," he said.

Drew Hudgins has taken over as head coach, aiming to turn around the Falcons after a 4-7 season.

“We’re just trying to build some continuity right now," Hudgins said. "That’s what the summer is about — figuring out what we do well and where we need to live in terms of scheme."

Although Hudgins is well-versed in Kansas football, he is adapting to the Missouri scene.

“Just starting to learn opponents, watching a lot of film," he said. "On this side, I’m very familiar with most teams we’ve come across."

Hudgins, who was part of the Mill Valley coaching staff during six of the Jaguars’ state championships, hopes to bring that winning culture to Staley.

“Best is the standard, so every day we come in and do our best on and off the field," Sambol said of the new expectations set by Hudgins.

With the season just about to kick off, Shanks said he has a good feeling.

“Hopefully you can expect a lot from us compared to last year," Shanks said. "We’re a way different team, just having a lot of fun and excited for this year.”

Staley will open the 2024 season at Oak Park.

