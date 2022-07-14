Staley High School graduate honored with Kenneth Smith Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Staley High School's Bryson Oots was honored with the Kenneth Smith Award, which is given out to the best male and female golfer in the Kansas City area.

The annual award not only focuses on the student athlete's performance on the field, but their academic achievements, leadership and community service.

Oots, who graduated from Staley in May, says his time on the green helped him stay well rounded through high school.

"What I take from the golf course is that I've worked so hard at it, probably four or five hours every day if not more," he said. "And I take that work ethic and apply it to the classroom and just about everything that I do."

Oots graduated with a 4.0 GPA placing him on the principal's honor roll every semester during his high school career.

As a member of the National Honor Society and student council, Oots was still able to place in the top 10% of his class, earning the George Washington Carver Award.

On the course, Oots placed in the top eight in all regular season tournaments, finishing fourth at districts and winning a state title in Missouri Class Five.

By doing so, Oots became the first golfer to win a state title in the North Kansas City School District.

Oots will continue his education in the fall at William Jewell as a student athlete planning to study data science.

—