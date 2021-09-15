Staley High School vs. Liberty North High School Friday football game canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Friday football game between Staley High School and Liberty North High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases among Staley varsity football players.

Staley Principal Dr. Larry Smith announced the cancellation via Twitter. He said that team practices have also been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday because of "several confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases."

The team practices were canceled to allow for more time to complete contact tracing.

"I know this may be disappointing news for our players, families and students who show up to support our student-athletes each week," Smith said in the tweet. "Our hope is that we can return next week stronger than ever, ready to celebrate a very special Homecoming week."

Liberty North, so far, has gone 2-1 this season, beating Liberty High School, 44-13, and Raymore-Peculiar, 42-14, but losing to Bentonville High school, 30-43.

Staley has gone 1-2 this season, beating Rock Bridge High School, 35-10, but losing to Blue Springs High School, 7-39, and Fort Osage High School, 21-36.