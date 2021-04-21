Terry English of Bishop Miege named MaxPreps National Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Terry English, long-time Bishop Miege coach, has been named the 2020-21 MaxPreps National Coach of the Year in girls’ basketball.

This season, English led the 22-1 Stags to Class 4A state championship, his 22nd title with the school which earned him a .500 record in state championship games, which includes a championship in baseball.

English, a 1968 graduate of Bishop Miege, has spent 45 years coaching at his alma mater. Under his leadership the girls’ basketball program has a 910-168 record. He announced his retirement after his final win.

A message from the English family on Coach Terry English’s retirement:https://t.co/6kANKAgaKk — Bishop Miege Girls Basketball (@BishopMiege_GBB) March 15, 2021

Jeff English, Terry English's son, will take over as head coach.

