The Barstow School withdraws from Show-Me Showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, team has withdrawn from a state high school basketball tournament.

The Missouri State High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that The Barstow School, 11511 State Line Road, needed to withdraw from the Show-Me Showdown, but did not provide any additional details for the boy’s basketball team’s exit.

The team was slated to face Westminster Christian Academy at noon on Friday in Springfield.

With Barstow out of the tournament, Westminster Christian Academy from Town and Country advances to Saturday’s championship game at the JQH Arena.