‘Three people beat a whole team’: Olathe North brothers rack up state track titles

Jacob, Joshua and Jason Parrish brought home five individual Class 6A Kansas high school state track titles this season, catapulting the Eagles to a 2022 team title.
Posted at 6:23 PM, May 31, 2022
OLATHE, Kan. — Winning high school state track championships are seemingly a family business for the Parrish’s from Olathe North High School.

Jacob, Joshua and Jason Parrish brought home five individual Class 6A Kansas High School State Track titles this season, catapulting the Eagles to a 2022 team title.

“There's not an event I don't think they can’t do,” said sprint coach Eniak Mpwo.

The Parrish brothers' combined score of 66 would’ve earned a title by itself, posting a score 10 points clear of the closest team score — Shawnee Mission East at 56.

“Just think about it, put it in perspective," Mpwo said. "Three people actually, you know, beat a whole team. They compete, you know, it's just in their blood.”

“It is pretty cool,” Jason Parrish said. “But it was a team effort.”

Each brother shying away from their combined accomplishment in favor of applauding team successes.

“We weren't really focused on that,” Jacob Parrish said. “We were just focused on winning the state title as a team.”

Still basking in the glow of victory, the Parrish's say they’ll turn the page quickly to next season.

“Our goal is to go back-to-back,” Joshua Parrish said. “We just gotta keep pushing harder and the team has to collect themselves so we can get another ring.”

