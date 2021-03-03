Titans' point guard Tasia Jonson steals Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee's Summit West junior point guard, Tasia Johnson, stole this week's HyVee Athlete of the Week honor.

Johnson is leading the Titans with an average of 20 points per game, but can do more than score.

In one game, Johnson recorded four blocks and eight steals.

Johnson told 41 Action News the performance is proof of her growth on the court. It's growth her head coach also took notice of.

“She’s made real strides this year to improve her game and she’s put in a lot of time in the off-season to get to where she is and it’s paying off for her this year and she’s having a fantastic year for us," Jared Broughton, Head Girls Basketball Coach for the Titans, said.

Looking at her statistics from her sophomore to junior season, Johnson more than doubled her play on the hard wood.

Johnson credits her confidence in her role on the team.

“I just feel like I’m being more confident in myself, like taking more shots, not being hesitant on it and and I just feel like I've taken really good shots in the season, more than I usually have my first two season," Johnson said.

The Titans will play in the district championship game on Thursday against Raymore-Peculiar High School.