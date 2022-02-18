Titans' Tasia Johnson sets records in senior season at Lee's Summit West

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee's Summit West senior Tasia Johnson is reaching milestones.

The point guard is the only senior on the girls basketball roster this season, which has her leading her team in more ways than one.

"She's had an incredible career and she's had some major milestones here in the last couple weeks," Jared Broughton, the girls basketball head coach at Lee's Summit High School, said.

Ahead of her on Feb. 12 against Liberty North High School, Johnson was recognized for scoring 1,000 points in her basketball career as a Titan.

Johnson also became the third all-time leading scorer at Lee's Summit West, and is the all-time leader for 3-pointers.

"I didn't think I was that close this year, but it just really motivated me to keep going in accomplishing that goal," Johnson said.

Johnson plans to play basketball in college, but has not committed to a school yet.