VIDEO: Hy-Vee High School Game of the Week for Nov. 12

Posted at 10:36 PM, Nov 12, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Fort Osage and Platte County faced off for the Nov. 12 Hy-Vee High School Game of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.