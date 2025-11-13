WATCH | 2025 Evelyn Gates Award for top girls volleyball player in Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Join the KSHB 41 Sports team as we present the 2025 Evelyn Gates Award winner, honoring the best high school girls volleyball player in the Kansas City area.

The special presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. at the National World War I Museum and Memorial Auditorium. You can watch the special in the video player below.

This year's finalists:

• Taylor Stanley - Blue Valley Southwest

• Peyton Kubik - Blue Valley West

• Ella Florez - Mill Valley

• Grace Martin - St. Thomas Aquinas

