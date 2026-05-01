'We pack a lot of power': Spring Hill softball rides offensive power surge

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Something is different at Spring Hill this softball season.

In his sixth year as head coach, Corey Katzer said the Broncos are benefiting from a rare combination: seasoned seniors and an energetic freshman class.

“Take the upper-level experience of our seniors and the youth and vibrance of our wide-eyed freshmen, [and] it leads to a pretty cool dynamic,” Katzer said.

That balance is translating into production at the plate.

Pitch after pitch, swing after swing, Spring Hill isn’t just playing — it’s driving the ball with power.

“Ever since our little 'stop trying to hit home runs' conversation, that’s all they do now,” he said.

The results show across the lineup. Multiple players have already tallied several home runs this season.

“We pack a lot of power,” said senior second baseman Olivia Fraley.

Freshman Skylar Shepard has been a key part of that surge.

“Usually after home runs, people strike out or hit another one, so when I hit that second one, it was so cool because it was a grand slam," Shepard said.

In one standout performance, she hit three home runs in a single game — including a grand slam.

“I’ve been doing this 27 years, that’s the first time I’ve seen three,” Katzer said.

As confidence builds and the offense continues to produce, the Broncos are focused on a bigger goal.

“We’re playing for the seniors. It’s their last chance to win state,” Shepard said.

Spring Hill finished as the state runner-up last season, a result that continues to motivate veteran leaders.

“It would be the best thing ever to go and take it home this year,” said senior pitcher Jadyn Kistner.

For Fraley, the mission is simple.

“Gotta go out with a bang,” she said.

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