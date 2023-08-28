‘We’ve set the standard’: Bishop Miege motivated to defend state football title

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — After collecting a Kansas high school state record 11th football title in 2022, Bishop Miege is even more motivated to keep winning.

“Here, everything for us is talking about legacy,” head coach Jon Holmes said early Thursday morning.

The Stags, like many teams around the Kansas City metro area, were forced to practice in the wee hours of the morning the week of Aug. 21 to avoid triple-digit temperatures.

“So if you get to leave a banner in the gym and a trophy in the trophy case and walk out with a ring on your finger, that's what we want our seniors to do,” Holmes said.

Miege rattled off 11 wins en route to another state title in 2022, but the latest senior class feels no pressure to repeat.

“You’re gonna have a target on your back from every team that wants to beat you,” said senior running back David Garcia. “We always keep just a team motto of family because we try and be as tight-knit as we can."

Senior linebacker Justyce Betts said sometimes the team fights in practice, but they're "family at the end of the day," which coach Homes said "means a lot."

“Through adversity and through those bad times, you got to pick each other up, and that's kind of these first couple of weeks of practices,” Holmes said.

