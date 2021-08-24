Gold medalist Desiree Scott hopes to bring energy back to KC NWSL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After helping Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team claim the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, midfielder Desiree Scott returns to the field for Kansas City NWSL.

Scott, 34, was welcomed back to the club with a round of applause and a standing ovation, according to KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams.

“Desiree is back. A gold medalist is back,” Williams said. “So proud of her. It couldn’t have happened to a better player, better person and to have a gold medalist on our team is unbelievable.”

Scott said she was touched by her teammates encouragement throughout the Olympics.

“I’m so humble. The hype has been amazing from the crew. They watched the entire tournament, supported me from afar with their message, with their videos of them watching the games. It was incredible and I’m just so happy that I’ve got such incredible teammates,” Scott said.

Scott is a three-time Olympian and one of three Canadian players to win three consecutive Olympic medals. Canada won bronze in London 2012, bronze in Rio 2016 and gold in Tokyo 2020 — its first gold medal in women’s soccer.

“Team Canada’s journey was very hard right from stage one. We grew through that tournament and I think as a player, you build confidence through those moments and those big moments on the biggest stage,” Scott said when asked about the Olympic games. “I think I just gained more confidence in myself and my game and then just my leadership skills as well, hopefully bringing that back here.”

KC NWSL could benefit from a confidence boost. As of Aug. 24, the club had only won a single game, sitting last in the league.

“We’re having a bit of a rough season, so hopefully I can infuse some energy and just bring that hype and that belief in this squad. When you have that belief behind you, I think it can go a long way,” Scott said.

KC NSWL’s next match is Aug. 25 against Racing Louisville.