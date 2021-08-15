Watch
Kansas City NWSL earns first franchise win

Posted at 11:21 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 00:21:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City NWSL earned its first win in franchise history by defeating OL Reign 1-0.

Midfielder Victoria Pickett scored her first NWSL and the game’s only goal in the 73rd minute after the ball was deflected in her direction off a free kick attempt by Hailie Mace.

“Every single one of those players today helped do that but also, just the joy in their faces at the end — it was great to be part of that,” said head coach Huw Williams.

For their next match, Kansas City visits the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, Aug. 21.

