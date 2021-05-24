Watch
Kansas City NWSL scores equalizer in added time

Posted at 8:35 PM, May 23, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A goal headed in by Taylor Leach in added time gave Kansas City NWLS a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dash on Sunday.

Kansas City scored first with forward Mallory Weber threading a pass to forward Amy Rodriguez, giving the club the 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Houston came back with with two goals, including a goal from from Kansas City native Shea Groom.

Defender Elizabeth Ball was given two yellow cards, forcing KC to play much of the second half with ten players. Even under those circumstances, Leach scored the equalizer two minutes into added time.

Kansas City's next game is Wednesday against Chicago Red Stars.

