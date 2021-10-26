Kansas City NWSL to announce new name Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL will announce its new name this weekend, team officials said Tuesday.

Brittany Matthews, part-owner of KC NWSL, said the team's permanent branding will be announced at halftime of Saturday's matchup against the OL Reign at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

The announcement came as part of a press conference for other exciting KC NWSL news: plans to build the first National Women's Soccer League stadium along Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City, Missouri.

The team posted a teaser video to Twitter shortly after Matthews' announcement.

KC NWSL is in its inaugural season at Legends Field. The team will play at Children's Mercy Park in 2022.

The game against OL Reign begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.