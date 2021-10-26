Stadium for Kansas City NWSL to be built along Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's professional women's soccer team will soon have its own stadium.

The team owners plan to build a $70 million, 11,00-seat stadium and it's expected to open in 2024.

It will be the first stadium built for a National Women's Soccer League team, according to Kansas City NWSL.

“As a sports fan and a father, I am so proud that Kansas City will make history in having a world-class facility dedicated to women in sport and that the project will be a centerpiece of our beautiful riverfront redevelopment,” Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement.

Kansas City NWSL is in its inaugural season of play and was founded by Chris and Angie Long. Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews is also a part-owner.

The team currently plays on Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas - which has the primary purpose of serving as the playing field for the Monarchs baseball team. Kansas City NWSL will play matches at Children's Mercy Park for the 2022 season.

The new stadium will be built along the Berkley Riverfront area, which is also receiving a KC Streetcar connection in the near future. Both of those projects will likely encourage continued development of the currently sparsely occupied area.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes, but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” Chris Long said in a statement. “We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes.”

The entirety of the project will be privately funded by the ownership group.

Companies Generator Studio, JE Dunn and Monarch Build will work on the project.

Kansas City NWSL also recently announced the construction of a $15 million training facility in Riverside.

Kansas City is in the bidding process to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches and a delegation of global soccer officials visited last week. City officials are touting Kansas City as the best place for soccer in the U.S.

A new stadium would further that case.

It would also be the first stadium within the downtown Kansas City footprint, though there has been discussion that the Royals could make the move downtown in the future.

NWSL has been in the news lately for alleged sexual misconduct by North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley, throwing the league into a little bit of chaos by prompting resignations.