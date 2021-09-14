Report: Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman to discuss potential plans for downtown stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman will discuss potential plans for a downtown stadium at a Tuesday press conference, according to reports .

The Royals announced the press conference to talk about front-of-office plans, which reportedly include General Manager Dayton Moore's promotion to president , as well as "the state of the franchise" and business-side topics.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m.

The Royals current home, Kauffman Stadium, is part of the Truman Sports Complex.

Jackson County Sports Authority Executive Director Jim Rowland released a statement Tuesday afternoon acknowledging reports.

"We are certainly aware that the dialogue about the next iteration of the Truman Sports Complex and our great teams would begin sooner than later," Rowland said in the statement. "We look forward to hearing from the public and the teams over the next several years as we move toward the day when we collectively decide what the home of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals will look like past 2030."

A downtown stadium is somewhat of a hot topic in Kansas City.

There are some who say the tradition is "really worth preserving" at the Truman Sports Complex, while others think a downtown stadium would be good for businesses in the area.

Regardless, fans KSHB 41 News spoke with in 2020 said it would have to be just the right plan, with the right funding.

One proposal puts the stadium near 12th Street and Cherry Street , just a few blocks northeast of the T-Mobile Center and the Power and Light District.

In 2017, the City of Kansas City contributed funding to a study spearheaded by the Downtown Council of Kansas City looking at the idea of a downtown stadium. The Royals said at the time the club was not involved.

The team has changed ownership since that time. Former Royals owner David Glass sold the organization to John Sherman in 2019.

When he took over, Sherman has said he won't rule out the possibility of a downtown stadium.

"There's a lot of thought that baseball — there is more economic opportunity if it's in dense areas where you can have ancillary real estate. But you know we'll evaluate that decision, those thoughts those strategies over the next few years and it'll be driven by what's best for the club, what's best for our fans, and what's best for the community," Sherman told KSHB 41 in November 2019.

—