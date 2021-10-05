Watch
Kansas City's Peter Vermes, soccer power players react to NWSL abuse scandal

Vermes: ‘It’s very sad’
Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images
MONTERREY, MEXICO - APRIL 04: Peter Vermes, coach of Sporting KC, looks on prior the semifinal match between Monterrey and Sporting KC as par of the CONCACAF Champions League 2019 at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Peter Vermes - Sporting Kansas City
Posted at 4:53 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 17:53:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The soccer world continues to feel the impact of a bombshell article released last week detailing abuse inside the NC Courage; a team inside the National Women’s Soccer League.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, United States Women’s National Team head Vlatko Andonovski, Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes and KC NWSL coach Huw Williams reacted to the allegations, pledging for changes in and around the sport.

“It was horrible to read this and to know that these things were happening around me and the players that I coach,” Andonovski said.

“We recover by doing it the right way, by hiring good people first and foremost, right? Having hiring the right people that can do a good job,” Huw Williams said of how the league and sport could rebound following a string of allegations.

“I feel incredibly sorry for all the players because they're all having to deal with it,” Vermes said.. “And then especially the ones that have suffered any of the abuse... It's just sad.”

NWSL postponed all contests Saturday in reaction to the news. Additionally, league commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down in reaction.

