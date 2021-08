KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City NWSL secured their second win in franchise history Wednesday night at home beating Racing Louisville, 2-1.

Forward Kristen Hamilton played in her 100th NWSL game and scored the game-winner in the 40th minute for Kansas City as the home side earned its second straight home win.

A Racing own-goal got the scoring started the scoring in the 17th minute.

Overland Park native CeCe Kizer scored in the second half for Louisville.

KC NWSL travels to Chicago on Saturday.