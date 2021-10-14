Watch
KC NWSL blows out Houston at home, 3-0

Posted at 10:53 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 23:53:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KC NWSL extended it's home unbeaten streak to six matches Wednesday night with a 3-0 defeat of the Houston Dash.

Forward Darian Jenkins got the scoring started off with a goal from distance in the 18th minute.

Woso was able to knock in another score before half off of a set piece when Katie Bowen delivered a perfect pass to Elizabeth Ball.

Kansas City put the game out of reach in extra time when midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta delivered on a penalty kick.

KC travels to Chicago to play the Red Stars on Saturday.

