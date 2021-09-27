KC NWSL falls to Washington Spirit 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three weeks since their last match, Kansas City NWSL was back Sunday taking on the Washington Spirit, losing on the road 2-1.
In the ninth minute, KC forward Darian Jenkins gave the team a 1-0 lead with her second goal of the season.
Washington tied the game before halftime off a penalty kick by Andi Sullivan.
After the break in the 46th minute, Tara McKeown gave the Spirit the lead — making the final score 2-1.
Kansas City will play at home on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. against the Houston Dash.