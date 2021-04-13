KC NWSL forward Kristen Edmonds issued fine, suspended 2 games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL forward Kristen Edmonds will be fined and suspended for two games following a physical incident with Portland Thorns FC's forward Morgan Weaver.

Things got testy between Edmonds and Weaver on April 9 during stoppage time, and red cards were issued in Portland's 2-1 win.

The National Women’s Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee determined that Edmonds "committed unsportsmanlike conduct."

Edmonds was issued an automatic fine and one-game suspension with an additional one-game suspension.

The first suspension will be served on April 20 and the second on April 26.

The disciplinary sanction may not be appealed.

Weaver's red card was successfully appealed after review by the league’s Independent Review Panel, and all disciplinary actions have been rescinded.