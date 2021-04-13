Watch
SportsLocal SportsKansas City NWSL

Actions

KC NWSL forward Kristen Edmonds issued fine, suspended 2 games

items.[0].image.alt
Amanda Loman/AP
Kansas City's Kristen Edmonds (3) reacts after being given a red card during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Portland Thorns, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
NWSL Kansas City Thorns Soccer
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 19:35:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL forward Kristen Edmonds will be fined and suspended for two games following a physical incident with Portland Thorns FC's forward Morgan Weaver.

Things got testy between Edmonds and Weaver on April 9 during stoppage time, and red cards were issued in Portland's 2-1 win.

The National Women’s Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee determined that Edmonds "committed unsportsmanlike conduct."

Edmonds was issued an automatic fine and one-game suspension with an additional one-game suspension.

The first suspension will be served on April 20 and the second on April 26.

The disciplinary sanction may not be appealed.

Weaver's red card was successfully appealed after review by the league’s Independent Review Panel, and all disciplinary actions have been rescinded.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!