Blue Crew fans plan to pack Audi Field to cheer on KC Current in NWSL Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current continues to make history amid a massive season-to-season turnaround.

"The on the field performance wasn't there, but you could tell something special was building," said Danielle Russell, a member of the KC Blue Crew.

After finishing in last place in 2021 with 16 points, the Current punched its ticket to the championship with a 2-0 win over the OL Reign on Sunday. This marks the club's first playoff appearance in franchise history.

"We've been here since the beginning; we're founding members and we've been following the whole two years," said Mary Agee-McCully, a KC Current Founding Member. "We're so excited to see in such a short amount of time that they've come from there to the top."

Hundreds of fans watched from the Power and Light district and will make the trip to Washington D.C. to cheer on the Current from Audi Field.

"It's going to be great. I was already planning on going to the final anyways," Russell said. "I think that the NWSL is kind of an event to go to the final, but to go and watch this club it's indescribable."

Russell told KSHB 41 she expects there to be a sea of teal at Saturday's championship match.

"We have a pretty decent size group going so far," she said. "We just started taking numbers and I think we're really going to show out."

The NWSL Championship match between the KC Current and Portland Thorns will kick-off at 7 p.m.

—