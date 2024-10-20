Chawinga scores her 20th goal of the season, Kansas City Current beat Wave 4-1

Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 20th goal of the season and the Kansas City Current beat the San Diego Wave 4-1 on Saturday in the National Women's Soccer League.

Chawinga became the first player to score against all other NWSL teams in a single season, with her goal in the 57th minute at CPKC Stadium.

The Current (15-3-7) have already clinched at least one home playoff match with one regular-season match remaining. The Wave (5-13-7) were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Current built a 2-0 lead before halftime on Michelle Cooper's goal in the 22nd minute and an own goal off Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 31st. Debinha added the Current's fourth goal in the 80th.

The Wave avoided the shutout with Delphine Cascarino's goal from some 30 yards out in the 88th.

In the final regular season match at CPKC Stadium, the Current honored midfielder Desiree Scott, who announced this week she's retiring at the end of this season. She entered the game to a rousing ovation late in the game.

Scott has played for the Current since its inaugural year in 2021 and was among the league's founding players in 2013 with FC Kansas City, which later folded. Scott won a pair of Olympic bronze medals before a gold at the Tokyo Games with the Canadian national team.

