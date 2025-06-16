Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Chawinga's late goal seals Kansas City Current's fifth straight win, 4-2 over Racing Louisville

NWSL Thorns Current Soccer
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Peter Aiken/AP
Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga (6) dribbles the ball up field against the Portland Thorns FC during an NWSL soccer match in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
NWSL Thorns Current Soccer
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga scored her eighth goal of the season and the Kansas City Current won their fifth straight game, beating Racing Louisville 4-2 in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday night.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Chicago Stars were held to a 2-2 tie with the Seattle Reign; and the North Carolina Courage snatched a late 2-1 win against Angel City.

The Current (10-2-0) bullied Louisville (5-5-2) early and had a 3-0 lead by the 19th minute.

Louisville defender Lauren Millet headed into her own net for the opening goal after just two minutes. Michelle Cooper then finished off a counterattack at the near post in the 15th before Bia Zaneratto got the third from the center of the box in the 19th.

Louisville's Janine Sonis scored off a cross from Millet in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1. Uchenna Kanu's header from a corner kick in the 88th then made it 3-2.

Chawinga's strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time made it 4-2. She has scored in all five games of the team's win streak.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk!