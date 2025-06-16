Chawinga's late goal seals Kansas City Current's fifth straight win, 4-2 over Racing Louisville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga scored her eighth goal of the season and the Kansas City Current won their fifth straight game, beating Racing Louisville 4-2 in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday night.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Chicago Stars were held to a 2-2 tie with the Seattle Reign; and the North Carolina Courage snatched a late 2-1 win against Angel City.

The Current (10-2-0) bullied Louisville (5-5-2) early and had a 3-0 lead by the 19th minute.

Louisville defender Lauren Millet headed into her own net for the opening goal after just two minutes. Michelle Cooper then finished off a counterattack at the near post in the 15th before Bia Zaneratto got the third from the center of the box in the 19th.

Louisville's Janine Sonis scored off a cross from Millet in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1. Uchenna Kanu's header from a corner kick in the 88th then made it 3-2.

Chawinga's strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time made it 4-2. She has scored in all five games of the team's win streak.