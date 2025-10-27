‘Cheers to the next chapter’: KC Current forward Kristen Hamilton to retire after 2025 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current forward Kristen Hamilton plans to hang up her boots at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Hamilton was selected No. 36 overall in the 2014 NWSL Draft, the second year of the league.

In her tenure, she’s played more than 10,200 minutes for the Western New York Flash, North Carolina Courage and the Current.

Across all competitions, Hamilton has recorded 41 career goals and 14 assists in 184 appearances.

Her career also includes three NWSL championships and four NWSL Shields.

“I’ve been incredibly blessed to play this game for most of my life and 11 years professionally,” Hamilton said in a news release. “The journey hasn’t always been easy, but it’s always been worth it.”

Since she was acquired by Kansas City in July 2021, the Current’s inaugural year, she made her 100th NWSL regular-season appearance, set a then-franchise record with 13 goals in 2022, and made history in 2023 with the first hat trick in Current and NWSL Challenge Cup history, which earned her the tournament’s MVP designation.

But no matter her accolades on the field, Hamilton said “nothing compares to the friendships, memories and people” she’s met along the way.

“Thank you to everyone: My family, friends, fans, coaches and all the performance and medical staff I’ve worked with,” Hamilton said. “Your love, support and belief in me are what made this dream possible. I wouldn’t have made it here without you. Cheers to the next chapter.”

Hamilton’s career will be celebrated at the Current’s Nov. 2 game at CPKC Stadium, which concludes the regular season. Postseason play begins the weekend of Nov. 7-9.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are for Kristen’s contributions to our club, the Kansas City community and the NWSL throughout her exceptional professional career,” Current general manager Caitlin Carducci said in the release.

Carducci said since Hamilton joined the team, she’s been “instrumental in elevating the club” and “setting the standard for years to come.”

“Her love for the game and for her teammates is evident in everything she does on and off the pitch, and we look forward to seeing her tackle this next chapter with the same infectious energy,” Carducci said.

Hamilton’s career started in her hometown of Littleton, Colorado. She went on to play at the University of Denver before going pro. Her first call-up to the United States Women’s National Team came in 2019.

While Hamilton may be leaving the pitch, she’ll still be involved with Pitchside Coffee, which she founded with five other former/current KC teammates.

Pitchside is an official CPKC Stadium restaurant owner and has a brick-and-mortar location at 1819 Grand Blvd.

Per the Current, Pitchside is the first player-owned vendor to be featured inside an NWSL or women’s sports venue.

