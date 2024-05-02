CPKC Stadium hosting watch party for KC Current match this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The undefeated KC Current are on the road this weekend, but fans can still get the game day experience, with a little Cinco de Mayo flavor.

CPKC Stadium will host a watch party on Sunday as the Current take on the Houston Dash.

Tickets are $8 for season ticket members, $12 for adult non-members, and $5 for kids 12 and under.

A premium ticket is also available for $50, which includes access to the Pitch Club, a Cinco de Mayo lunch and non-alcoholic beverages.

Just like during KC Current matches, local food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Boulevard will also be sampling its Fling Paloma and Southwest Blvd. lager.

Parking is free and bike valet will be available. Shuttle service will not be available.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and kickoff is at 12 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit this link.

