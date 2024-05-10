CPKC Stadium to host The Women's Cup in August, featuring 4 teams, including KC Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CPKC Stadium will host The Women's Cup (TWC), a four-team tournament, in August, the Kansas City Current announced Friday.

The tournament will take place from Aug. 14 and Aug. 17. It will feature a $100,000 prize pool.

It will feature the hometown KC Current, the Mamelodi Sundowns F.C., Atlético de Madrid and Japanese team INAC Kobe Leonessa.

“CPKC Stadium will be an incredible place to expand The Women’s Cup in the USA,” said JP Reynal, The Women's Cup chief executive officer. “Women’s football is growing across the globe and we are excited to bring the world’s best together to compete and showcase the beautiful game.”

TWC will open with Atlético de Madrid playing INAC Kobe at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 followed by a match between the KC Current and the Sundowns at 8 p.m.

The winners of the opening matches will face off in the TWC championship at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17.

“We are excited to welcome the world to CPKC Stadium,” Kansas City Current President Raven Jemison said. “We have opened the stadium to sold-out crowds and incredibly exciting football, and we can’t wait to host these world-class teams in Kansas City and show them why we are the Soccer Capital of America.”

KC Current season ticket members will have priority to claim their same seat location for TWC.

Remaining tickets will then go on-sale to the the public and Current Club members.

