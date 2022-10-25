Current announces watch party for Saturday’s NWSL Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is turning teal this week with the NWSL’s Current playing for a league title in only the club’s second year of existence.

To celebrate, the Kansas City Current announced a series of appearances around town, culminating with a watch party on Saturday night at Union Station’s Haverty Family Yards.

The Current, which entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, upset the top-seeded OL Reign last weekend to earn the franchise’s first berth in the NWSL Championship Game.

Coach Matt Potter’s squad will face the second-seeded Portland Thorns FC for the 2022 league title at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Gates for the official watch party at Union Station will open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is open to fans of all ages and attendees are encouraged to RSVP online .

Food and beverages will be available, including on-site food trucks and bars with Boulevard Brewing Co. along with the Teal Mobile.

The iconic Union Station along with much of the downtown skyline will be lit teal in honor of the Current, but there are several other opportunities for fans to join in the excitement.

Fans are encouraged to wear Current team gear or teal Friday to show support.

The Teal Mobile will make six appearances around the greater Kansas City area for those hoping to score from Current merchandise:

Tuesday : Hy-Vee at 18101 W. 119th St. in Olathe, 4-6 p.m.;

: Hy-Vee at 18101 W. 119th St. in Olathe, 4-6 p.m.; Wednesday : Hy-Vee at 5330 N.W. 64th St. in Kansas City, Missouri, 4-6 p.m.;

: Hy-Vee at 5330 N.W. 64th St. in Kansas City, Missouri, 4-6 p.m.; Thursday : Pet accessories at Bar K, 501 Berkley Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri, 4-6 p.m.;

: Pet accessories at Bar K, 501 Berkley Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri, 4-6 p.m.; Friday : Ruby Jean’s Juicery at 3000 Troost Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.;

: Ruby Jean’s Juicery at 3000 Troost Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Friday : Boulevard Brewing Co. at 2534 Madison Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

: Boulevard Brewing Co. at 2534 Madison Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday: Messenger Coffee at 1624 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri, 8:3-10:30 a.m.

The Current-Thorn game will air on CBS and Paramount+.

Kansas City, which is making its inaugural playoff appearance in its second-ever season, beat the Houston Dash and OL Reign to reach the final.

