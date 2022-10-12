Kansas City Current eager for 1st playoff game in franchise history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current make history on Sunday win or lose.

The second-year NWSL franchise will compete in their first playoff game at 4 p.m. on Sunday against the Houston Dash at PNC Stadium.

While the game will be Lo'eau LaBonta first NWSL postseason appearance, she already has her mindset locked in for this week.

'I mean, it is win-or-go home”, LaBonta said, "so we are ready to just get out there.”

The Current have faced off against the Dash four times this season and claimed three wins, including a 3-0 road victory March 30 and a 2-1 home win April 15 in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

LaBonta, Taylor Leach and Kristen Hamilton scored in the first game, while the goals in the second game came from Hamilton and Victoria Pickett, who was later traded to the NJ/NY Gotham FC

Houston notched its only win against Kansas City on May 8, a 2-0 win at Children's Mercy Park, but the Current rebounded for a 2-1 win July 1 at the Dash early in their 13-match unbeaten streak.

LaBonta scored again in that victory along with Hailie Mace, but the Current are resting on that trio of past wins as Sunday approaches.

“I think Houston is a lot different team than the last time we played them — new coach, they look a little more refined.” Hamilton said. “So, it is going to be aggressive. It always is with us and them. It gets a little bit chippy out there sometimes. I expect it to be nothing short of that.”

The Dash named Juan Carlos Amoros as interim coach on June 15. He made his formal NWSL debut on July 16, so the Current haven't played the Amoros-led version of Houston's squad.

“At this point in the season, I think everybody would say they are a much different version of themselves than when they started." KC Current coach Matt Potter said Wednesday.

While the Current have never been to the postseason, the roster includes eight players with playoff experience led by Hamilton, who has eight postseason appearances.

Her advice for the playoffs rookies: “Just leaning on what we know. Go out there and just be confident in who we are and what we know how to do. If we perform, we will get the result we want.”

The Current will be without midfielder Desiree Scott, who received two yellow cards against Louisville and will miss the playoff game.

“My only thing is we don’t know if tomorrow is promised, so that is why I want to give my all.” LaBonta said. “Then, I will have two days to rest in order for the next game.”

The Current-Dash game will air on Paramount+.

If the Current wins Sunday, they would travel to Seattle for a showdown with the top-seeded OL Reign at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.