Current remain undefeated with a 1-0 victory over the Courage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Debinha scored her first goal of the season to give the Kansas City Current a 1-0 victory over the visiting North Carolina Courage on Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

The Current are one one just two undefeated teams in the NWSL after nine games, joining the Orlando Pride. Kansas City has scored 22 goals, more than any other team.

Debinha, who was recovering from a hamstring injury, made her first start since the team's season opener and scored in the 52nd minute.

The Current (6-0-3) earned the win at home after a three-game road trip that they finished with a win and two draws. It was their second straight shutout.

“The coach in me says we can always get better,” Current coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

The Courage (4-5-0) have lost three straight.

