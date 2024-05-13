Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Current remain undefeated with a 1-0 victory over the Courage

KC Current Debinha May 12 2024.png
KSHB/KMCI
KC Current Debinha May 12 2024.png
Posted at 9:51 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 10:51:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Debinha scored her first goal of the season to give the Kansas City Current a 1-0 victory over the visiting North Carolina Courage on Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

The Current are one one just two undefeated teams in the NWSL after nine games, joining the Orlando Pride. Kansas City has scored 22 goals, more than any other team.

Debinha, who was recovering from a hamstring injury, made her first start since the team's season opener and scored in the 52nd minute.

The Current (6-0-3) earned the win at home after a three-game road trip that they finished with a win and two draws. It was their second straight shutout.

“The coach in me says we can always get better,” Current coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

The Courage (4-5-0) have lost three straight.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone