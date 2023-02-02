Current signs No. 2 overall pick F Michelle Cooper to 3-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michelle Cooper, the No. 2 overall pick in last month’s NWSL Draft, has signed a three-year contract with the Kansas City Current.

The Current traded veteran forward Lynn Williams to the NJ/NY Gotham in exchange for the second pick in a blockbuster draft-day deal .

Cooper, 20, scored 19 goals with 11 assists for Duke last season. She had 31 goals and 16 assists in two season with the Blue Devils.

“I am so excited to be part of this team,” Cooper, who won the MAC Hermann Trophy as the top player in college soccer, said in a statement. “This organization is extremely special and has created an environment that I know will help me continue to grow as a player and a person. After what this team accomplished last season, I can’t wait for this one to start!”

Cooper, a 5-foot-3 forward, was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2021 and ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

“When we drafted Michelle last month, we felt she was a player that could be central to this club for years to come,” Current General Manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “Her strength on the ball and nose for the goal are incredible, and she also has shown a willingness and desire to learn and develop her game which can only make this club better going forward. We are collectively committed to helping her develop and achieve her goals., both on and off the pitch.”

